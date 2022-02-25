Markets
ADM ÇFO Ray Young To Assume Additional Role Of Vice Chairman

(RTTNews) - ADM (ADM) announced that Ray Young will assume the additional role of Vice Chairman, in which he will provide strategic counsel on major initiatives critical to ADM's future success.

The company noted that Young plans to transition from his role as Chief Financial Officer once his successor is identified.

ADM will begin a search for the next CFO, including internal and external candidates with the assistance of a leading independent search firm.

