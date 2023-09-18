News & Insights

Commodities
ADM

ADM begins receiving soybeans at North Dakota plant, crushing to start in October

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 18, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - A newly built Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM.N soybean processing plant in Spiritwood, North Dakota, began receiving soybeans for the first time on Monday and is aiming to start crushing them in first week of October, CEO Juan Luciano said.

The plant will process 1.5 million metric tons of soybeans annually and will supply soybean oil to a joint venture with Marathon to produce renewable diesel fuel.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.