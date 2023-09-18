ADM begins receiving soybeans at North Dakota plant, crushing to start in October

Sept 18 (Reuters) - A newly built Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM.N soybean processing plant in Spiritwood, North Dakota, began receiving soybeans for the first time on Monday and is aiming to start crushing them in first week of October, CEO Juan Luciano said.

The plant will process 1.5 million metric tons of soybeans annually and will supply soybean oil to a joint venture with Marathon to produce renewable diesel fuel.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.