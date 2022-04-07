ADM Appoints Vikram Luthar As New CFO To Succeed Ray Young

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland or ADM (ADM), a nutritious food processing firm, said on Thursday that it has named Vikram Luthar as its new Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

With this move, Luthar replaces Ray Young, who has been serving as CFO since 2010 and also working as the Vice Chairman since February.

Initially, Young will support Luthar during the transition and then turn his complete focus on the role as Vice Chairman.

Luthar joined ADM in 2004 as Vice President and Treasurer and has since served in a variety of senior-level positions.

