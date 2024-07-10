ADM Appoints Patolawala As EVP, CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Monish Patolawala as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2024.

He will succeed Ismael Roig, who has been serving as the company's Interim CFO since January 2024.

In his new role as EVP and CFO, Patolawala will oversee Global Finance and Accounting, Global Business Services, Global Technology, and Enterprise Strategy.

With over 25 years of experience in finance and technology in major industrial and healthcare companies, Patolawala has most recently served as President and CFO of 3M Company.

