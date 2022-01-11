ADM announces plan to build carbon dioxide pipeline

CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N said on Tuesday it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon solutions to build a pipeline that would capture and transport carbon dioxide produced at ADM's Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, facilities.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-757-390-0985; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.