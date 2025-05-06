ADM Affirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook, But Expects At The Lower End Of Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) affirms its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $4.00 to $4.75 per share, though it now expects to be at the lower end of the guidance range.

On average, 11 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.12 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

