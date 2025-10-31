ADM (ADM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.3%. Revenues are expected to be $20.65 billion, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 11.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ADM metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' will likely reach $2.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other Business' will reach $109.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition' reaching $841.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Nutrition' to come in at $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds' at $15.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' will reach $721.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' to reach $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' should arrive at $2.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' will reach $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition' of $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services' stands at $10.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' should come in at 8620 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8410 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, ADM shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

