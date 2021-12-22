ADM Acquires Flavor Infusion International

(RTTNews) - ADM (ADM) said that it has acquired Flavor Infusion International S.A., a full-range provider of flavor and specialty ingredient solutions for customers across Latin America and the Caribbean.

With this acquisition, ADM adds 60 colleagues who serve a growing list of food and beverage customers across Latin America and the Caribbean with a wide range of flavor ingredients and solutions from two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Panama and Colombia.

