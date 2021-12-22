Markets
ADM

ADM Acquires Flavor Infusion International

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ADM (ADM) said that it has acquired Flavor Infusion International S.A., a full-range provider of flavor and specialty ingredient solutions for customers across Latin America and the Caribbean.

With this acquisition, ADM adds 60 colleagues who serve a growing list of food and beverage customers across Latin America and the Caribbean with a wide range of flavor ingredients and solutions from two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Panama and Colombia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular