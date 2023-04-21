Adler: balance sheet equity eroded but not overindebted

MUNICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Adler Group ADJ.DE said on Friday that it was not overindebted despite current calculations showing a balance sheet equity of minus 300 million euros ($328.77 million) as of the end of 2022.

The real estate company said that it came to that figure while preparing its standalone annual financial statements according with Luxembourg balance sheet regulations. Its unaudited financial figures are to be published as planned on Tuesday.

Taking into account hidden reserves, the net asset value is "clearly positive", said the highly indebted company, which is currently struggling with its creditors for a restructuring.

A London court approved its restructuring plan this month.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

