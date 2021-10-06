Adler rejects allegations made by Viceroy as shares tumble

Matthias Inverardi
Germany's Adler Group SA said on Wednesday it strongly rejected allegations made in a report published by short seller Fraser Perring's Viceroy Research, which sent its shares down as much as 22%. [nL8N2R232E]

"A key allegation is that the real estate asset values on Adler's balance sheet are artificially inflated. This is evidently false," said Adler in a statement.

"The real estate value set forth in Adler's balance sheet has been determined by independent market leading real estate property appraisers and confirmed independently by financing banks," it added.

