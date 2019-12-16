Adler Real Estate shares up on Ado takeover offer

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares in German property group Adler Real Estate ADLG.DE were up 13.7% in early Frankfurt trade on Monday, following an agreed takeover offer by domestic peer Ado Properties ADJ.DE on Sunday.

Ado on Sunday said it would offer equity from a capital increase to Adler investors at a rate of 0.4164 Ado shares for each Adler share, valuing the target at about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) at Friday's closing price.

Ado shares were down 1.6% in early Frankfurt trade.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Michelle Martin)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.