Adler Real Estate shares rise on Ado takeover offer

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares in German property group Adler Real Estate ADLG.DErose as much as 10.5% on Monday after an agreed takeover offer by domestic peer Ado Properties ADJ.DE on Sunday that marked further consolidation in the sector.

The all-share merger will be followed by another equity-based acquisition by Ado of residential property developer Consus Real Estate AGCC11.DE.

Ado on Sunday said it would offer equity from a capital increase to Adler investors at a rate of 0.4164 Ado shares for each Adler share, valuing the target at 1.03 billion euros ($1.14 billion) at Friday's closing price.

But Adler shares pared gains during Monday morning and were 2.06% higher at 0945 GMT, while shares in suitor Ado slumped 14.3% to their lowest in almost three years.

The enlarged group, to be named Adler Real Estate Group, will combine Ado's Berlin-focused residential property with an Adler property portfolio that is more widely spread across Germany.

Ado plans to launch a rights issue worth up to 500 million euros after the closing of the Adler transaction, expected by the end of the first quarter of next year.

Also on Sunday, Ado said it had bought a 22.18% stake in Consus and secured the rights to an additional 51% from controlling shareholder Aggregate Holdings.

That would value all of Consus' equity at close to 1.2 billion euros, also based on Ado's Friday close, though the slump in Ado shares on Monday puts that valuation in doubt.

Consus shares surged 12.2% on Monday.

The group resulting from the three-way merger will have a rental portfolio of about 8.6 billion euros, seeking cost synergies to better compete with larger rivals such as Vonovia VNAn.DEand Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE.

Earlier this year, TLG Immobilien TLGG.DE embarked on a merger with Aroundtown SA AT1.DE in an all-share deal to create a commercial real estate company with 25 billion euros ($27.68 billion) in assets.

That followed a deal by German property group DIC Asset DICn.DE to buy German Estate Group (GEG) for 225 million euros.

