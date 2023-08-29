Adler Group's H1 profit drops as rising rates choke real estate

Adds CEO comment, context, and details on results

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Adler Group ADJ.DE on Tuesday posted a drop in operating profit for the first half of 2023, citing the shrinking of its real estate portfolio and higher financing costs.

Adler, one of Germany's biggest landlords, is fighting a liquidity crisis, triggered by a downturn in the domestic property market, rising energy and building prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are experiencing value losses as everyone else in the market due to a significantly changed interest rate environment," CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin said.

Funds from operations (FFO 1), a measure of recurring free cash flow and a key indicator for operational strength, fell to 8 million euros ($8.66 million) during January-June from 50 million euros in the same period last year, the company said.

The company also faces legal woes after offices of its subsidiary, Adler Real Estate ADLG.DE, were searched by prosecutors as part of an accounting investigation in June. Adler Group said it stands behind its legal executive Sven-Christian Frank, who is listed as a defendant in the case.

The group's rental income fell to 108 million euros in the first six months of the year, compared with 131 million euros in the year-ago period.

The real estate group said its portfolio devaluated by 1 billion euros, as of June 30, compared with 2022-end, mainly due to rising interest rates.

($1 = 0.9239 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sich_11 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.