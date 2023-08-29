News & Insights

Adler Group says operating profit declined in H1

August 29, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Adler Group ADJ.DE on Tuesday posted a drop in operating profit for the first half of 2023, citing the shrinking of its real estate portfolio and rising financing costs.

Funds from operations (FFO 1), a measure of recurring free cash flow and a key indicator for operational strength, fell to 8 million euros ($8.66 million) in the January to June period from 50 million euros in the same period last year, according to the major German landlord.

($1 = 0.9239 euros)

