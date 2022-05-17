Markets

Adler group rules out insolvency for troubled Consus unit

Matthias Inverardi Reuters
German real estate investor Adler Group is looking at options to deal with its troubled subsidiary Consus Real Estate, but rules out winding down the unit, Adler Chairman Stefan Kirsten said on Tuesday.

"We are working through potential restructuring plans," Kirsten said, referring to the real estate developer. "As a matter of principle, I do not rule in or out any measures at Consus -- apart from insolvency."

