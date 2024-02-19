Adler Group chairman resigns for health reasons

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Adler Group ADJ.DE said on Monday its chairman of the board of directors Stefan Kirsten had resigned with immediate effect for health reasons.

Following an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors, the major German landlord said Stefan Brendgen would replace Kirsten with immediate effect.

