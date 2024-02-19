News & Insights

Adler Group chairman resigns for health reasons

February 19, 2024 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Adler Group ADJ.DE said on Monday its chairman of the board of directors Stefan Kirsten had resigned with immediate effect for health reasons.

Following an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors, the major German landlord said Stefan Brendgen would replace Kirsten with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Amir.Orusov@thomsonreuters.com))

