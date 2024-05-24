Adlai Nortye to Unveil Cancer Drug Data at ASCO 2024

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) has released an update.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a biotech firm, will present preliminary data at ASCO 2024 on its drug AN0025, combined with chemoradiotherapy for treating advanced esophageal cancer. The drug, which has shown promise in earlier trials, is part of the company’s commitment to advancing cancer treatment through innovative therapies and strategic partnerships. Investors and oncology stakeholders are anticipating potential impacts on patient care and the company’s growth.

For further insights into ANL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.