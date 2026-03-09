Is Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 926 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANL's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ANL has returned about 527.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.7%. This shows that Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cardinal Health (CAH). The stock is up 6% year-to-date.

In Cardinal Health's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 445 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.8% this year, meaning that ANL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cardinal Health belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +1.8% year to date.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Cardinal Health could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

