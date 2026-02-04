Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (ANL) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ANL) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated May 31, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.36% from the latest reported closing price of $9.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANL is 0.00%, an increase of 64.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.98% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 233.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 56.07% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 298.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 96.32% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares.

Bessemer Group holds 0K shares.

