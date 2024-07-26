News & Insights

Personal Finance

Adjusting Portfolio For H2

July 26, 2024 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Adjusting Portfolio For H2

As market volatility persists, major equity indexes hit new highs, prompting investors to shift from AI and technology stocks to small-caps. The Dow Jones rose 700 points on July 16, achieving a record high, while the S&P 500 followed suit, driven by interest rate cut hopes. 

Natixis Investment Managers advises using selective, active strategies and high-conviction portfolio construction to navigate market peaks. They recommend not waiting for stock declines, as equity markets historically increase 70% of the time. 

For an offensive strategy, focus on growth-oriented, small, and midcap stocks. Active management and model portfolios can help manage risks and optimize tax implications.

Finsum: Prepping your portfolio for the fall election is more crucial than ever. 

  • portfolio management
  • volatility
  • stocks

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.