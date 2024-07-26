Adjusting Portfolio For H2

As market volatility persists, major equity indexes hit new highs, prompting investors to shift from AI and technology stocks to small-caps. The Dow Jones rose 700 points on July 16, achieving a record high, while the S&P 500 followed suit, driven by interest rate cut hopes.

Natixis Investment Managers advises using selective, active strategies and high-conviction portfolio construction to navigate market peaks. They recommend not waiting for stock declines, as equity markets historically increase 70% of the time.

For an offensive strategy, focus on growth-oriented, small, and midcap stocks. Active management and model portfolios can help manage risks and optimize tax implications.

Finsum: Prepping your portfolio for the fall election is more crucial than ever.

