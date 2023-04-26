News & Insights

Adjoa Andoh reimagines Richard III's 'otherness' in new version of play

Credit: REUTERS/SHONAY SHOTE

April 26, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian for Reuters ->

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - When actor Adjoa Andoh read William Shakespeare's "Richard III" as a child, she was struck by how he was treated.

"I'm sort of 9 or 10 ... I was outraged in the sort of way that children get outraged about the way that Shakespeare had unfairly represented this man and had people be vile to this man because of the way he looked," Andoh told Reuters.

"As a child growing up in the Cotswolds in the 1960s, it was something I resonated with."

Decades later, Andoh is starring in the lead role and directing her iteration of the play, set in the Cotswolds and in which Richard's "otherness" is race rather than disability.

She is the only Black actress among the cast and rather than focus on the stereotypical evil character, she wanted to look at someone "who has been pushed and pulled in a certain way ... and at a certain point goes 'Ok no more of this. I will make my mark'".

She emphasised she was not changing the language or the text of the play or playing Richard as a woman, but "doing it in this frame and through this lens".

Andoh, whose portrayal of Richard comes to London's Rose Theatre after a run in Liverpool, shot to global fame as Lady Danbury in Netflix period drama "Bridgerton", a role she reprises in the spin-off "Queen Charlotte" released next week.

"Bridgerton" was a huge hit upon its release in 2020 and won praise for its diverse cast.

"It's a style of drama that people may be familiar with ... it's a style of costume drama that some people may have swerved mightily and this has given an extra little edge to it... that may draw people in a different way," she said.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.