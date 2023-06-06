Aditya Birla Group bets on branded jewellery with over $600 mln investment

Adds details throughout on the foray

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Group said on Tuesdayit was foraying into the branded jewellery retail business with an investment of 50 billion rupees ($605.2 million), as it looked to attract affluent customers in a crowded market.

A new venture, named Novel Jewels Ltd, will house the jewellery business that will build large retail stores across India with in-house brands, the group said in a statement.

The telecom-to-metals conglomerate's entry comes at a time when the market is dominated by thousands of small and large local independent jewellery stores, as well as branded outlets like Titan Company-owned TITN.NS Tanishq and CaratLane, and Kalyan Jewellers KALN.NS.

"With rising disposable income, discerning and aspirational consumers are leaning more towards design-led, bespoke and high-quality jewellery," said group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

India's gems and jewellery market accounts for about 7% of the GDP, with the market projected to grow to $90 billion by 2025, according to the Aditya Birla Group.

The jewellery market has also attracted foreign investors. Reuters reported last month that Singapore's Temasek Holdings [RIC:RIC:TEM.UL] was considering investing $100 million in Indian jeweller BlueStone for a stake of about 20%.

($1 = 82.6220 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.