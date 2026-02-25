Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (BSE:535755) Price Target Decreased by 38.55% to 79.96

The average one-year price target for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (BSE:535755) has been revised to ₹ 79.96 / share. This is a decrease of 38.55% from the prior estimate of ₹ 130.11 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 60.54 to a high of ₹ 133.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 69.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 535755 is 0.00%, an increase of 52.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.98% to 21,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,253K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,184K shares , representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 535755 by 78.07% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,167K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,821K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 535755 by 75.22% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,611K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 535755 by 79.72% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,359K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 38.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 535755 by 60.84% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 443K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 535755 by 73.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.