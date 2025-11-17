Aditya Birla Capital (NSEI:ABCAPITAL) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 370.06

The average one-year price target for Aditya Birla Capital (NSEI:ABCAPITAL) has been revised to ₹ 370.06 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of ₹ 331.91 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 318.15 to a high of ₹ 399.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.77% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 331.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aditya Birla Capital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCAPITAL is 0.20%, an increase of 89.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 33,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,295K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,484K shares , representing a decrease of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCAPITAL by 5.66% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,281K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,460K shares , representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCAPITAL by 1.48% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,272K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,855K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,653K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCAPITAL by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.