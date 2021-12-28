Aditxt To Acquire AiPharma

(RTTNews) - Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) said it has signed a share exchange agreement to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AiPharma Group Ltd.

The share exchange agreement contemplates that the transaction would involve two steps.

An initial closing is expected to occur upon the satisfaction of certain conditions no later than January 31, 2022, at which Aditxt will acquire 9.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000.

Aditxt would then acquire the remaining 90.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of about 39.9 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000 at a secondary closing.

