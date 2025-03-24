Aditxt Subsidiary Pearsanta Acquires Key Patents For Early Cancer Detection

(RTTNews) - Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) Monday announced that its subsidiary, Pearsanta, Inc., has acquired patents related to adductomics-based DNA damage detection, strengthening its position in cancer prevention diagnostics.

The acquisition, valued at approximately $1 million, was completed through the issuance of Pearsanta Convertible Preferred Stock.

Pearsanta plans to integrate this technology into its diagnostic portfolio over the next two to three years, focusing on clinical validation, regulatory approvals, and commercialization. This aligns with its mission to advance early cancer detection using Mitomic Technology, which leverages mitochondrial DNA biomarkers for non-invasive screening. The addition of adductomics-based DNA damage analysis will enhance its ability to assess carcinogen exposure and genomic instability before permanent mutations occur.

The acquired patents enable the detection of DNA adducts—early indicators of cancer risk caused by environmental toxins and metabolic byproducts. Pearsanta aims to develop a comprehensive assessment tool using urine, blood, or tissue samples to provide actionable insights into DNA damage before mutations arise.

Pearsanta's commercialization strategy includes clinical validation, regulatory submissions for Laboratory Developed Tests - LDTs, and scalability within CLIA/CAP-certified labs to facilitate broader adoption. The goal is to shift cancer diagnostics from late-stage detection to proactive prevention.

ADTX is currently trading at $7.19 or 25.34% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.