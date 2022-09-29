Aditxt Rallies After Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) are rising more than 22% Thursday morning after the biotech company said it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Aditxt recently completed a 1-for-50 reverse stock split and closed a $20 million public offering.

ADXT is at $3.75. It has traded in the range of 2.58-136.00 in the last 52 weeks.

