Aditxt, Inc. Focuses on Growth Amid Nasdaq Compliance

November 05, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Aditxt, Inc. ( (ADTX) ) has issued an announcement.

Aditxt, Inc. recently held a virtual update, addressing its compliance with Nasdaq’s bid price requirements and the potential for an extension if certain criteria are met. The company clarified its strategies, including efforts to improve stockholder equity and address capital needs for acquisitions. Despite trading challenges, Aditxt is focused on innovation and growth, leveraging partnerships and existing programs. CEO Amro Albanna emphasized no imminent delisting concerns and highlighted ongoing efforts to secure necessary funding and enhance transparency with stakeholders.

