Aditxt Gains; Sets 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) are trading more than 11 percent higher on Wednesday morning after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective 4.00 pm today. The reverse stock split is intended to bring the Company into Nasdaq minimum bid price compliance of $1.00 per share.

Currently, shares are at $19.91, up 7.62 percent from the previous close of $18.50 on a volume of 4,293,996.

