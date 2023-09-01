News & Insights

Aditxt Falls After Announcing $10 Mln Private Placement

September 01, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) are down more than 44 percent on Friday morning trade after the company decided to privately place 1,000,000 shares of $10 each amounting to $10 million. The placement is expected to close on or about September 5.

The immune system provider said each share is offered together with warrants to purchase one share at an exercise price of $10.00 per share

Currently, shares are at $30.63, down 44.31 percent from the previous close of $55.00 on a volume of 585,311.

