ADITXT Earnings Preview: Recent $ADTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADITXT ($ADTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $433,500 and earnings of -$2.69 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADITXT Insider Trading Activity

ADITXT insiders have traded $ADTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 15,636 shares for an estimated $23,454 and 1 sale selling 25,534 shares for an estimated $29,874.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADITXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of ADITXT stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.