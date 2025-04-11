ADITXT Earnings Preview: Recent $ADTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADITXT ($ADTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $433,500 and earnings of -$2.69 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ADITXT Insider Trading Activity
ADITXT insiders have traded $ADTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 15,636 shares for an estimated $23,454 and 1 sale selling 25,534 shares for an estimated $29,874.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ADITXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of ADITXT stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,223 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $611
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 1,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 976 shares (+3904.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 801 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145
- STONEX GROUP INC. removed 486 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.