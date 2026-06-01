BioTech
ADTX

Aditxt CEO Amro Albanna Resigns; Jeffrey Busch Appointed Interim CEO; Stock Plunges

June 01, 2026 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Amro Albanna, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, has resigned and has appointed Jeffrey M. Busch as the interim Chief Executive Officer, effective May 31, 2026.

Busch brings experience as the founder, Chairman, and former Chief Executive Officer of Global Medical REIT, Inc., now Chiron Real Estate, Inc.

He succeeds the position, after serving as the CEO of Aditxt's CLIA-certified precision oncology diagnostics subsidiary Ignite Proteomics, LLC since March 2026.

ADTX is currently trading down 9.98% to $0.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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