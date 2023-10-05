News & Insights

Aditxt Appoints Ernie Lee As CEO Of Subsidiary Pearsanta

October 05, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) announced Thursday that it has appointed Ernie Lee to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Pearsanta, Inc. Ernie's appointment is intended to accelerate the commercial launch of Test2Treat.me.

Test2Treat.me is an end-to-end, business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (DTC) clinical diagnostic testing services platform for retail pharmacies, physician practices, employee benefit programs, and consumers.

Lee brings over two decades of experience in the development and distribution of innovative products and services to healthcare providers. Previously, Lee was the CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of FirstVitals Health and Wellness Inc.

Lee holds a patent for an innovative electronic healthcare payment system connecting insurance payers and healthcare providers.

