Aditxt announces ‘positive’ FDA feedback for Appili Therapeutics ATI-1801

Aditxt (ADTX) shared a milestone for its target acquisition, Appili Therapeutics (APLIF), announcing that the FDA has provided “positive” feedback regarding the development strategy for ATI-1801.
