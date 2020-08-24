Aditx Files For EUA With FDA To Use AditxtScore For COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) announced Monday that it has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AditxtScore for COVID-19 to be used in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

The granting of an EUA by the FDA would allow Aditx to commercially distribute AditxtScore for COVID-19 throughout the country.

AditxtScore for COVID-19 is a double-multiplex assay that can be used to detect and differentiate various antibody isotypes against multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens simultaneously in a single reaction.

Currently, one of the most widely used platforms, ELISA, can only detect one antibody isotype against one antigen at a time. AditxtScore for COVID-19 increases the resolution of results obtained for each antibody isotype thereby enhancing sensitivity for monitoring changes in these values over time.

