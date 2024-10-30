News & Insights

Adisyn Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Major Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 10:29 pm EDT

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant acquisition of 2D Generation Ltd. The halt is expected to last until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 4, 2024. This move could impact stockholders and market dynamics, sparking interest in potential changes to Adisyn’s market strategy.

