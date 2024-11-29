Adisyn Ltd Gains Shareholder Support for Growth Initiatives

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and approval for a 10% placement facility, demonstrating the company’s strategic moves for growth and expansion. This positive outcome is likely to be well-received by the market, indicating confidence in Adisyn’s future plans.

