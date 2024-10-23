News & Insights

Adisyn Ltd Eyes Expansion with 2D Generation Acquisition

October 23, 2024 — 11:54 pm EDT

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd is exploring a potential acquisition of 2D Generation, highlighting its strategic focus on enhancing semiconductor solutions for sectors like generative AI and cybersecurity. Although the terms are still under negotiation and no binding agreement has been reached, the move signals Adisyn’s ambition to expand its technological capabilities. Investors should remain cautious as the acquisition’s completion depends on various conditions.

