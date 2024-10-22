News & Insights

Adisyn Ltd. Announces Major Securities Issue Plan

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 100 million Class A, B, and C Performance Rights, 15 million unlisted options, and 305 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, set to take place on December 16, 2024, is aimed at enhancing the company’s financial standing and attracting investor interest. The strategic issue showcases Adisyn’s plans to capitalize on market opportunities and expand its reach in the financial markets.

