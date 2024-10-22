Adisyn Ltd Announces Major Securities Issuance Plan

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd is set to issue a significant number of new securities, including 60 million ordinary shares and 45 million unlisted options, with the issuance scheduled for November 18, 2024. This move represents a strategic effort to boost the company’s financial position and attract potential investors.

For further insights into AU:AI1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.