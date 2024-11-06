Adisyn Ltd Announces Cessation of Securities Options

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd has announced the cessation of certain securities after failing to meet specific conditions. A total of 4,150,000 options, set to expire on November 6, 2024, have lapsed due to these unmet conditions. This development may interest investors monitoring the company’s stock performance and future securities offerings.

