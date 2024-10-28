Adisyn Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 29, 2024, in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Notice of Meeting available online and submit proxy forms before the deadline if unable to attend. The company emphasizes electronic access to meeting documents, aligning with modern communication practices.

