Adisyn Limited Announces December Shareholders Meeting

November 18, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on December 19, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Notice of Meeting online and submit proxy forms electronically if they cannot attend. Voting will be conducted by a poll, ensuring a transparent decision-making process.

