ADIO invests $100 mln in four AgTech companies - statement

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office announced on Thursday that it has invested $100 million in four agriculture technology companies which will establish research and development and production centres in the emirate.

The investments are part of ADIO’S $272 million three-year AgTech incentive programme. The companies will focus on desert agriculture as well as other global agricultural challenges, the statement said.

One of the firms, US-based AeroFarms, will establish "the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind in the world," dedicated to research and development, the statement said. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Maha El Dahan) ((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;))

