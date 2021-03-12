US Markets
Adient to end joint venture with China's Yanfeng in $1.5 bln deal

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Automotive seating company Adient said on Friday it would sell its 50% interest in Yanfeng Adient Seating to its joint venture partner for $1.5 billion in cash, to pursue its strategy in China independently.

March 12 (Reuters) - Automotive seating company Adient said on Friday it would sell its 50% interest in Yanfeng Adient Seating (YFAS) to its joint venture partner for $1.5 billion in cash, to pursue its strategy in China independently. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ADIENT DIVESTITURE/

ADNT

