Adient Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Adient ADNT reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 52 cents for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings fell from 68 cents recorded in the year-ago period and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.



The company generated net sales of $3.69 billion, which increased 3.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion.

Adient Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Adient price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Adient Quote

Segmental Performance of ADNT

Adient currently operates through three reportable segments: Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).



In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1.79 billion, which rose 3.9% from the year-ago period and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $111 million, which decreased from $116 million recorded in the prior-year quarter due to unfavorable net commodity costs. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116 million.



The EMEA segment registered revenues of $1.15 billion, which increased 3.9% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $31 million, which rose from $28 million generated in the year-ago period due to the positive business performance. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.21 million.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues in the Asia segment came in at $783 million, which grew from $765 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $771 million. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $106 million, down from $112 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024 due to lower equity income and unfavorable volume/mix. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108 million.

Adient’s Financial Position

Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $958 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $945 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt amounted to $2.39 billion.



Capital expenditures totaled $79 million compared with $72 million in the prior-year quarter.

ADNT Provides Guidance for FY26

Adient envisions fiscal 2026 revenues to be $14.4 billion, down from $14.54 billion in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $845 million, down from $881 million in fiscal 2025. Equity income is projected to be $70 million.



Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $90 million. Capex is estimated to be $300 million.

Adient Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ADNT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, OPENLANE, Inc. KAR and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 8 cents and 6 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAR’s 2025 and 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.6% and 43.5%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 5 cents and 6 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.6% and 16.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 12 cents and 22 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.