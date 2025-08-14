Adient Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Adient ADNT reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings rose from 32 cents recorded in the year-ago period but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.

The company generated net sales of $3.74 billion, which increased 0.7% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion.

Segmental Performance of ADNT

Adient currently operates through three reportable segments: Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1.76 billion, which rose 1.3% from the year-ago period and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $112 million, which increased from $99 million recorded in the prior-year quarter due to improved business performance driven by favorable commercial actions, lower operating expenses and lower launch costs. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90 million.

The EMEA segment registered revenues of $1.27 billion, which declined 1.6% year over year but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $21 million, which declined from $25 million generated in the year-ago period due to headwinds from volume/mix and the unfavorable impact of forex movement. The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.07 million.

In the fiscal third quarter, revenues in the Asia segment came in at $721 million, which grew from $712 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739 million. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $113 million, up from $101 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024 due to lower operating expenses and launch costs. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111 million.

Adient’s Financial Position

Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $860 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $945 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt amounted to $2.39 billion.

Capital expenditures totaled $57 million compared with $70 million in the prior-year quarter.

ADNT Updates Guidance for FY25

Adient envisions fiscal 2025 revenues to be $14.4 billion, up from the previous estimate of $13.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $875 million, an increase from the previous estimate of $850 million. Equity income is projected to be $75 million, down from the prior expectation of $80 million.

Free cash flow is now anticipated to be in the range of $150-$170 million. Capex is estimated to be $260 million.

