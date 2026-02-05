Adient Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Adient ADNT reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 35 cents for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings rose from 27 cents recorded in the year-ago period and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents.

The company generated net sales of $3.64 billion, which increased 4.3% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion.

Segmental Performance of ADNT

Adient currently operates via three reportable segments: Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).

In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1.64 billion, which rose 1.9% from the year-ago period and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $80 million, which decreased from $85 million recorded in the prior-year quarter due to volume headwinds and an increase in launch costs. The metric, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66 million.

The EMEA segment registered revenues of $1.21 billion, which increased 6.7% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $34 million, which rose from $22 million generated in the year-ago period due to enhanced operational efficiencies and favorable material margin. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.66 million.

In the fiscal first quarter, revenues in the Asia segment totaled $819 million, which grew from $772 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797 million. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $115 million, up from $111 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025 due to favorable equity income and forex movement. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111 million.

Adient’s Financial Position

Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $855 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $958 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt amounted to $2.38 billion.

Capital expenditures totaled $65 million compared with $64 million in the prior-year quarter.

ADNT Updates Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Adient now envisions fiscal 2026 revenues to be $14.6 billion, up from the previous estimate of $14.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $880 million, up from the prior estimate of $845 million. Equity income is projected to be $70 million.

Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $125 million, up from the previous estimate of $90 million. Capex is estimated to be $300 million.

