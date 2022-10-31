Adient Promotes Jerome Dorlack To Succeed Jeff Stafeil As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Automotive seating firm Adient (ADNT) announced Monday that Jerome Dorlack, Adient's current executive vice president, Americas, and an automotive industry veteran, will be appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Dorlack's appointment follows Jeff Stafeil's decision to resign from his role as Adient's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 30, 2022. With Dorlack's appointment, Jim Conklin will become the executive vice president, Americas, also effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Dorlack has served as Adient's executive vice president, Americas, since 2019. Dorlack previously served as vice president and chief purchasing officer of Adient from 2018 to 2019.

Prior to joining Adient, he served as senior vice president and president, electrical distribution system and president, South America of Aptiv plc from 2017 to 2018, and vice president, powertrain systems and general manager, global powertrain products of Delphi Automotive plc from 2016 to 2017.

Prior to that, Dorlack served as executive vice president global procurement of ZF Friedrichshafen from 2015 to 2016, and vice president, global purchasing, supplier development and logistics of ZF Friedrichshafen from 2013 to 2015.

