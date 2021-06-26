Adient plc's (NYSE:ADNT) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Adient plc's (NYSE:ADNT) future prospects. Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. With the latest financial year loss of US$547m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$142m, the US$4.2b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Adient's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Adient is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Auto Components analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$252m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 29% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:ADNT Earnings Per Share Growth June 26th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Adient's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Adient is its debt-to-equity ratio of 194%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

